MOULTRIE, Ga. — Click, hum. Click, hum. Click, hum.
The repetitious, vibrating drone of James Weeks’ clippers is a familiar sound in his First Avenue barbershop in Northwest Moultrie. Recently, on a late Sunday afternoon, that incessant buzz was heard in an unusual location – in a classroom on Philadelphia College of Osteopathic’s South Georgia campus, here in Moultrie.
On Feb. 5, PCOM’s Brothers in Medicine facilitated “Barbershop Talk,” a conversation-style discussion panel specifically geared towards providing African American and other minority men an opportunity to discuss topics such as emotional health, manhood and fatherhood in a relaxed, casual environment. The free event was open to the public, and featured local barbers Weeks and Anthony Carter, each of whom provided line-ups to participants.
The purpose of the event was two-fold – one that allowed the community to see the campus, but also provided a “safe space” for participants to delve into several matters not commonly discussed among minority men, according to Evan Curry, a first-year medical student at PCOM and a member of Brothers in Medicine.
“PCOM South Georgia is a part of the Moultrie community, and a lot of folks don't really know what happens here. We realized that emotional health is something that needs to be talked about, [but it] isn't talked about a lot. Seeing that we had over 20 men here wanting to have that conversation is really, really encouraging,” he said.
Curry went on to explain the significance of providing a barbershop type of environment for the event, and how it helped to foster deeper dialogue amongst group participants.
“It all starts with the role of the barber and barber shop in a man's life. I think the barber shop is one of the most influential places in a man's life -- a lot of conversation happens there. We wanted to invite folks onto campus to cultivate that same exact feeling of what we would see in a barber shop here on campus, and just have an environment where men can speak from their own personal experiences,” he said.
“Barbershop Talk” is just one of many events Brothers in Medicine has sponsored recently, and plans are in the works to continue having more campus events to foster a deeper relationship with Moultrie and the surrounding community, according to Dr. Robert Walker, associate professor of physiology. Walker further detailed how the idea of the discussion panel came to be, and why Brothers in Medicine sought opportunities to foster a relationship with the minority community using open dialogue.
“Building a community that can instill trust and guidance as it relates to underrepresented minority males or Black males -- you have to do that with conversation. A lot of times, people don't change barbers or anything like that, because they enjoy the conversation that happens in the barber shop. It's always organic. It's a safe space. And we wanted that same feel, but we wanted it to be wrapped around [topics like] how can we make improvements in the community, how can we make improvements in mental health, how can we make improvements in physical health and wellness,” he said.
Walker, who is also the assistant dean of transformational learning at all three of PCOM’s campuses, said the event provided that same barbershop atmosphere, where individuals felt empowered, yet vulnerable enough to talk and have conversations on topics that otherwise might not be discussed.
One of the event’s youngest participants, 16-year-old Jerome Lynch, a student at Colquitt County High, said the opportunity to hear from older men and their different experiences gave him a different viewpoint, and that he looked forward to participating in more events in the future.
“It was great to have this, because it gave me a new perspective… My point on being a man is really about the experiences that you go through in life, reflecting on them and taking inspiration from other people that you meet. It doesn't matter if they're a man or woman -- everyone has something you [can] learn from,” Lynch said.
Curry said one of the most significant takeaways from the event was how each participant helped others to understand and embrace varying perspectives on manhood and brotherhood -- both of which were equally special to the development of men in the community.
“I don't think a man is operating to the best of his abilities unless he has brothers with him. I'm not talking about a brother that came out the womb with you. I'm talking about the camaraderie that exists in what we saw today,” he explained. “I want people to know that men operate at a far greater capacity when they have others holding them accountable. And I think that's what this was an example of. Yes, we talked about emotional health. We talked about fatherhood. We talked about getting Black men to come into the into the doctor's office. But at the end of the day, what we saw was men coming together sharpening each other and spurring each other on to be greater.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.