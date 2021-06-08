MOULTRIE, Ga.- Trent Griner, a Doctorate of Osteopathic Medicine Class of 2023 student, was recently elected as the National Vice Chair of the Student American Osteopathic Academy of Sports Medicine.
As Vice Chair, Griner is responsible for communication between AOASM student chapters, regional representatives, national student chair and AOASM student/resident/fellow committee chairpersons. He will also:
Collect and compile an updated communication list.
Collect quarterly reports and coordinate submissions
Coordinate and communicate with regional representatives regarding regional conference planning and timelines.
Attend SAOASM webinars throughout the year and attend AOASM Clinical Conference at end of term.
Contribute to the monthly Sidelines Report newsletter
To qualify for the position, Griner had to have previously served as an SAOASM Region Representative, submit a letter of intent and give a 2-3 minute speech at the election webinar. Griner was then elected by club members. He said the mission of SAOASM is to foster interest and engagement in primary care sports medicine for osteopathic medical students.
This aligns perfectly with Griner’s goals. He has been involved in athletics and medicine since high school and said his osteopathic medical education has been a way to combine his passions in order to help others.
“At 16, I was given the opportunity to work with my high school's medical team doing sports coverage,” Griner said. “Since then, I have been involved in sports medicine in some capacity for the last seven years on the high school, collegiate and professional levels. My two biggest passions are medicine and sports/entertainment, so sports medicine gives me a way to combine the things I love to do most. I am particularly interested in primary care sports medicine as it allows me to blend family medicine and sports medicine.”
In regards to his future medical career, Griner said, “My ultimate goal is to train in a family medicine residency program, continue training in a sports medicine fellowship, open my own practice and work for AEW as a sports medicine physician.”
Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine extended its commitment to the Southeast by establishingPCOM South Georgia, an additional teaching location in Moultrie, Georgia. PCOM South Georgia offers both a full, four-year medical program leading to the Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree and a Master of Science in Biomedical Sciences degree.
PCOM is a private, not-for-profit institution which trains professionals in the health and behavioral sciences fields. PCOM South Georgia focuses on educating physicians for the South Georgia region. The medical campus, which welcomed its inaugural class of medical students in August 2019, has received accreditation from the American Osteopathic Association's Commission on Osteopathic College Accreditation. For more information, visit pcom.edu/southgeorgia or call 229-668-3110.
