MOULTRIE, Ga. — PCOM South Georgia students believe in advocating and taking care of the community that took them in. It’s why they’re raising money for its school system.
PCOM South Georgia is asking any and everyone to donate to its Back to School Supply Drive.
Hosted by students from the American College of Osteopathic Pediatricians (ACOP), American Medical Association and Emergency Medical Club, the goal is to reach $300 by August 10.
The expectation is to use that money to purchase notebooks, backpacks, pencils, pens and other school supplies. Kathy Nguyen, DO Class of 2023 and ACOP secretary, said they’re close to the goal with only a few weeks left to go.
“We hope that by sharing our flyers on social media, the community will also join in on the excitement -- even if it is just contributing $1 or $2,” she said.
Nguyen said she couldn’t release the amount collected so far, but most of the donations have come from classmates and faculty.
COVID-19 has provided some limitations to the supply drive, which according to Nguyen means they can accept only monetary donations.
“Although we would have loved to receive non-monetary donations this year, our students are also trying to follow CDC's guidelines with social distancing, keeping physical encounters to a minimum,” she said. “We hope this also minimizes the risk of infection for those receiving the supplies.”
Summer vacation has made physical collections difficult as well since most of the medical students didn’t remain in Moultrie over the summer. The only option for donations is to Venmo @Sadie-Daugereaux.
For those that don’t know Venmo is a “peer-to-peer digital-payment service that allows you to send money to friends and family,” according to Tom’s Guide.
To use it, people can download its app or use it online, but an account must be created. It can be made by using an email or connecting a Facebook account. You’ll also be connecting a bank account or debit card to the service.
Once done, a user can choose or search for a recipient, set the amount to send and the reason. A receipt of the transaction will immediately be given to the recipient. A social feed is also connected to the user’s account, showing the transaction if a reason was given.
It can be set to private, however.
Nguyen couldn’t speak for all the students involved with the supply drive, but she said ACOP recognizes that not every child has access to the school supplies they need.
“We also recognize this school year will be different and full of uncertainty,” she said. “We hope this supply drive gives more students access to proper supplies and still gives motivation for a successful school year”
Beyond that, it’s still PCOM South Georgia’s goal to keep their students’ drive to care for others strong through service.
“Yes, our days spent in the classroom provide us with learning that we need to become successful professionals,” Nguyen said. “But it is through hands-on service projects like this that remind us of our initial desire to help people and why we chose medicine.”
The students were allowed to choose the school where the supplies will be delivered to, which is Sunset Elementary School.
“I think it's been especially meaningful knowing they have their own unique STEM program for pre-K to 5th grade students,” Nguyen said.
This is PCOM South Georgia’s first big service project of the 2020-21 school year and it won’t be it’s last.
ACOP is planning to volunteer with the Boys and Girls Club, Program for Exceptional Children, Special Olympics, Relay for Life, and Colquitt Regional Pediatric Department for a holiday book/toy drive.
It’ll also be teaming up with the school’s American Medical Women’s Association as both plan for the “Be One Teach One” Project aimed at giving high school girls the opportunity to explore medicine.
“This program motivates young girls to reach their personal, educational, and professional goals through mentorship, monthly workshops, and small group discussions,” Nguyen said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.