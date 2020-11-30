MOULTRIE, Ga. — A teacher and administrator at PCOM South Georgia has been appointed a member of the National Faculty of the National Board of Osteopathic Medical Examiners.
In this role, Kristie Petree, PCOM South Georgia’s site director for osteopathic manipulative medicine, will help write the test that all osteopathic students must take as they complete medical school.
Petree was recently named a member of the National Faculty in the Clinical Department of Osteopathic Principles & Practice/Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine on the National Board of Osteopathic Medical Examiners. The faculty writes the Comprehensive Osteopathic Medical Licensing Examination of the United States (COMLEX-USA).
All osteopathic medical students must pass the COMLEX to obtain a medical license. The examination series consists of a three-level national standardized exam designed to assess competency for the practice of osteopathic medicine.
“I remember taking my boards not too long ago, so the COMLEX test-taking experience and those questions are still fresh for me,” Petree said. “I’m hoping to make a difference in the questions and scenarios that will be on future COMLEX exams.”
Crafting patient scenarios that fuse osteopathic principles and biomedical sciences to form a question is a task that Petree is familiar with as she started item writing for COMLEX exams as part of her Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine residency at Michigan State University. While teaching OMM courses at PCOM South Georgia, Petree works closely with her students, which she said gives her an even better understanding of what can be improved on the exams.
“I hear all of the students’ thoughts and concerns about the COMLEX,” she said. “Joining NBOME creates the possibility for change.”
H. William Craver, DO ‘87, FACOS, dean and chief academic officer, was the first person who encouraged Petree to apply for the position.
“Dr. Petree is an outstanding teacher and physician,” he said. “I have no doubt she will put forth tremendous effort in item writing for the COMLEX. She truly is an asset to any organization that she joins, and we are proud that she is part of PCOM South Georgia.”
PCOM South Georgia students will take step one of the COMLEX exam at the end of their second year.
