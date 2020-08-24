PCOM South Georgia recently donated school supplies to Sunset Elementary School. Pictured in back are teachers, Mrs. Booth and Ms. Hammack. In front are Keelyn Schofill and Mariah Toomer from Mrs. Thompson’s first grade class.
Sunset Elementary School
PCOM South Georgia assists Sunset students
