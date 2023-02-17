MOULTRIE, Ga. — After 30 years of service to the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, H. William Craver, III, DO, FACOS, will retire effective April 30.
Craver has served as dean and chief academic officer of PCOM South Georgia for the last three years and said that establishing PCOM South Georgia is one of his greatest professional points of pride.
“It has been my great honor and pleasure to work with PCOM South Georgia and the Moultrie community over the last few years,” he said. “Because of our community and regional partners, I know that PCOM South Georgia is in the most capable and passionate hands.”
Craver started his career as the academic coordinator of the residency program in surgery at PCOM in Philadelphia. From there, he moved to Suwanee and served in a variety of leadership positions at PCOM Georgia, including dean and chief academic officer, a role he held for nine years. Later, he served as the vice provost of the Georgia and South Georgia campuses. In 2019, he began his position as the dean and chief academic officer of PCOM South Georgia.
He has spent much of his career advocating for osteopathic medicine by serving in leadership positions including on the Georgia Board for Physician Workforce’s Medical Education Advisory Committee, the American Osteopathic Association’s Council on Osteopathic Postdoctoral Training and as the chair of the Board of Deans for the American Association of Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine. As such, his professional accolades are many, including being named the Physician of the Year from the Georgia Osteopathic Medical Association, a lifetime membership to the American College of Osteopathic Surgeons and induction into the AOA’s Mentor Hall of Fame.
