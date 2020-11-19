MOULTRIE, Ga. — Service, leadership, research and dedication are all contributing factors when nominating a Student DO of the Year. And they’re all traits that Sadie Daugereaux (DO ‘23) has, according to her peers and faculty.
Daugereaux was selected by her college community as the 2020 PCOM South Georgia Student DO of the Year. Each year, the college nominates one student for the nationwide award presented by the American Association of Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine based on their service to the college, leadership and research experiences, and dedication to the osteopathic profession.
“I can't even put into words what an honor it is to be nominated,” Daugereaux said. “To think that my fellow students see me as a leader with a passion to help others means the world to me, and it is an honor that I take very seriously. The nomination has also inspired me to want to do more for our community because I think it shows that all of our students have an incredibly strong drive to help others. Our student body strongly values helping others and giving a helping hand wherever and whenever we can. Our school's presence has been such an incredible example of the wonderful things that can happen when a small group of people put their minds up to something, and I think our students demonstrate this by our outreach efforts.”
Daugereaux is heavily involved in student clubs at PCOM South Georgia. She is the president of the Local Community Outreach Club, community outreach chair of the American College of Pediatrics Club, treasurer of the Student American Association of Osteopathy and the communications coordinator for the Student Ambassador Executive Board.
She is also a member of the American Medical Women's Association, Students for Life, Latino Medical Student Association and the Student National Medical Association. Beyond clubs, Daugereaux has served as a mentor for the Summer Math and Science Academy and is a mentor for a first-year DO student.
Justina Mason, EdD, assistant director of student affairs, was part of the selection committee for the award.
“From the moment she stepped on campus, Sadie made it her mission to make an impact on the Moultrie community, and she has done just that,” Mason said. “She has organized food drives, created hand washing videos for the local elementary schools and collected supplies for the healthcare workers. Sadie is a passionate, dependable and kindhearted person.”
AACOM will select the Student DO of the Year in April 2021.
