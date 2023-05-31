Moultrie, GA (31768)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low 66F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low 66F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.