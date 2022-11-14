MOULTRIE, Ga. — Local law enforcement agencies routinely practice for the possibility of an active shooter situation.
On Tuesday, that training will include Moultrie’s newest school: the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine’s South Georgia Campus on Tallokas Road.
PCOM South Georgia will host a simulated active shooter drill at approximately 1 p.m.
“The purpose of this exercise is for the Moultrie Police Department, Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office, and PCOM’s Department of Public Safety to evaluate plans and capabilities and identify areas that may need improvement,” the college said in a media release. “This will also strengthen the responding agencies in their efforts to prevent, mitigate, respond to, and recover from these situations and learn the campus.
“Officers will be equipped with and use simulated firearms during the drill,” the notice said. “The drill will be completely simulated, and the active phases are expected to last 60 minutes. No classes or campus activities will be impacted.”
PCOM counselors will be available on site for students, staff and faculty who wish to speak with them during or after the event, the college said.
