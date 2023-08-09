MOULTRIE – The Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine South Georgia faculty and staff welcomed about 76 incoming doctor of osteopathic medicine and biomedical students to campus for its orientation Wednesday morning.
“This is now our fifth class here at PCOM South Georgia. We do have a track record of graduating our students and placing them in residency, so we feel totally confident about the program that we are offering here,” Dr. Robert Lloyd, interim dean of PCOM South Georgia. Lloyd entered the position in Moultrie on May 1 following the retirement of Dr. William Craver on April 30.
The school is continuing to make strides in its mission of educating health professionals for the rural Southwest Georgia community.
He said about two-thirds of students within the rising Class of 2027 originate from the state of Georgia.
“We’re excited that we’re meeting our mission in training the residents of Georgia and hopefully to fill the lull of healthcare providers in the state of Georgia,” he explained. “Our mission is to provide healthcare providers for the rural and underserved area of the state particularly Southwest Georgia, so we feel confident that we’re fulfilling that goal.”
Cole DeMott, a Moultrie native, is one of the 59 rising doctor of osteopathic medicine students, but his educational career began at PCOM South Georgia long before Wednesday. He graduated from Colquitt County High School in 2017 and from PCOM South Georgia in May 2023 with a Master of Science in Biomedical Sciences. His inspiration for pursuing a career in the medical field was due to being injured in a car accident during his childhood.
“When I was younger, I was exposed to a lot of aspects of the healthcare field through physical therapy,” DeMott said. “I broke my leg, so I basically had to learn how to walk again. Seeing all those people come together and work on me and get me back on my feet really inspired me to do that for someone one day.”
Pursuing the master's degree was a beneficial stepping stone for DeMott to enroll in the doctor of osteopathic medicine program. He said attending the biomedical program was a good way to test the waters before starting the doctor of osteopathic medicine program due to the campus's blended curriculum.
Georgiana Register is also a rising doctor of osteopathic medicine student. She is a Cook County native and previously graduated from the University of Georgia with an undergraduate degree in health promotion. Her parents provide in-home healthcare services, which sparked her interest in the field.
“I really like the idea of serving local people in South Georgia because I know there is such a need,” she said.
She is most excited to meet and build relationships with students from different areas and to pursue research and study abroad opportunities. She hopes to expand her knowledge in medical specialities like internal medicine and is looking forward to learning about more areas of healthcare.
The class heard from other attending faculty and staff throughout the first day of orientation. The welcoming events will end Friday, Aug. 11.
