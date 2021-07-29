MOULTRIE, Ga. — PCOM South Georgia recently hosted a group of young Black men in an effort to expose them to medical education and careers.
The X for Boys, led by Albany native King Randall, focuses on teaching young Black men life skills and academic success with the goal of dissuading them from violence, according to a press release from PCOM South Georgia. The group is made up of young, Black male students in middle and high school.
During their time at PCOM South Georgia, they heard from DO students, local Black physicians and Black faculty members about pursuing their dreams and becoming a positive influence in their communities. They spent time with the college’s medical students, touring the campus and asking questions about medical school, osteopathic manipulative medicine and the possibilities of future careers.
