MOULTRIE, Ga. — In an effort to help prevent sexually transmitted diseases in the Southwest Georgia region, student clubs at PCOM South Georgia joined together to package safe sex kits for a project named the South Georgia Sexual Health Initiative.
Morgan Fuller (DO ‘21), a PCOM Georgia student, and Matthew Powell (DO ‘23), a PCOM South Georgia student, led the educational project with the assistance of a Condom Connect grant from the National Coalition of STD Directors that supplied the contraceptives. After completing rotations at Georgia South Family Medicine Residency Program, Fuller said she realized the need to destigmatize sexual health by creating a public health project.
“Our goal is to increase access to contraception and provide evidence-based information to our community members regarding preventing sexually transmitted diseases and the importance of regular testing,” Fuller said. “As future healthcare professionals, it is our duty to create a judgment-free space for these discussions to occur. Sexual health is a multi-factorial issue and the holistic approach of our osteopathic training allows us to personalize a treatment plan for our patients’ physical, mental and spiritual health.”
Students from the Master of Biomedical Sciences and the Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine programs packaged the kits, which include contraceptives and educational fact sheets. They will be provided to community partners including Serenity House and physicians in the area.
