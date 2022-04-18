TIFTON, Ga. — The Georgia Peanut Commission plans to host Peanut Palooza 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at the Georgia Peanut Commission office, 445 Fulwood Blvd. in Tifton.
Members of the public are invited to attend this free event.
The familyfriendly event will have free boiled peanuts, fried peanut samples, peanut butter cupcakes and peanut butter shake samples. The event will also include opportunities to plant your own peanut plant, live music, face painting, prizes and giveaways, as well as photo opportunities for kids to sit inside of a tractor.
The event will also include the Georgia Foundation for Agriculture Mobile Ag Experience, which is a STEM based mobile classroom that showcases Georgia’s diverse agriculture. This state-of-the-art agricultural learning experience is designed to give third through fifth-grade students and the public a chance to learn more about Georgia agriculture. The 36-foot trailer includes colorful farm photos, interactive technology and displays of products made from the various ag commodities. The mobile classroom will be displayed at Peanut Palooza by the Georgia Foundation for Agriculture.
In addition to the outside activities, the GPC office will be open for attendees to visit the gift shop and take a tour of the building. For more information about the event and programs of the Georgia Peanut Commission visit www.gapeanuts.com.
