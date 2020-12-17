TIFTON, Ga. — The Georgia Peanut Farm Show and Conference, originally scheduled for Jan. 20-21, 2021, at the University of Georgia Tifton Campus Conference Center, has been postponed until January 2022.
This decision, in consultation with the University of Georgia, was made in the interest of public health.
“We are disappointed to postpone the 2021 show, but understand the challenges the pandemic has presented and believe postponement is the best decision at this time,” Rodney Dawson, Farm Show chairman, said.
The show, which hosted more than 1,600 attendees in January 2020, offers farmers the opportunity to fine-tune their operation and visit with more than 100 industry exhibitors. Awards to individuals and businesses for their service to the peanut industry and promotion of peanuts across the United States are also presented at the event. The award recipients selected for the 2021 show will be recognized at the January 2022 event.
GPC encourages farmers to participate in 2021 county production meetings via UGA Cooperative Extension in preparation for the 2021 season. Visit www.gapeanuts.com to stay up-to-date on the activities of the Georgia Peanut Commission and latest industry news.
