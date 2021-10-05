TIFTON, Ga. — Make plans to attend the 45th annual Georgia Peanut Farm Show and Conference scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 19-20, 2022, at the University of Georgia Tifton Campus Conference Center in Tifton. Wednesday’s hours will be 1-5 p.m. and Thursday’s hours will be 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The two-day show is free and open to all farmers and industry representatives to attend.
Attendees will have the opportunity to visit with nearly 100 agribusinesses and organizations in the peanut and agricultural industry. Farmers will be able to earn private and commercial pesticide applicator certification, as well as learn about cutting-edge research and developments during the University of Georgia Peanut Production Seminar and industry-wide sponsored Peanut Seed Seminar.
Farm Show chairman Rodney Dawson is looking forward to the 2022 show.
“I encourage farmers to attend this two-day show in Tifton,” Dawson said. “The knowledge they will gain from industry representatives and seminars is an investment in the future of their farm.”
The Georgia Peanut Commission, in cooperation with OneBlood, will host a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 20. At the close of Thursday, there will be nearly $10,000 in door prizes presented to farmers, as well as a grand door prize, vendor products, certificates and equipment.
For more information on the show, contact the Georgia Peanut Commission office at 229-386-3470 or visit www.gapeanuts.com.
