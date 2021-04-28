TIFTON, Ga. — The Georgia Peanut Commission’s referendum received reaffirmation with a vote of 94.43 percent, the highest the commission has received in its nearly 60-year existence. The 2021 referendum was held March 15 through April 16, 2021.
“I am thankful our board and staff have been able to work in the areas of research, promotion and education of peanuts, as well as support efforts in Washington to maintain legislation that is helpful for peanut farmers, which in turn, continues to allow us to provide a healthy, nutritious product for consumers,” says Armond Morris, chairman of the Georgia Peanut Commission.
As required by Georgia state law, the state’s peanut farmers vote on the commission every three years, the commission said in a press release. The ballots were mailed to peanut growers the week of March 15 and the Certified Public Accounting firm of Allen, Pritchett and Bassett counted the ballots returned on April 23.
“Our staff is humbled by the support of peanut farmers in Georgia,” says Don Koehler, GPC’s executive director. “We will continue to seek opportunities through programs in research, education and promotion to enhance profit opportunities on the farm.”
Georgia peanut farmers invest $2 per ton annually to the commission to be used in the program areas of research, promotion and education. For additional information on the Georgia Peanut Commission and its activities, visit www.gapeanuts.com.
