TIFTON, Ga. — Peanut industry growers, shellers, and buying points have joined together to form the United States Peanut Federation (USPF).
USPF will serve as a unified voice in Washington D.C. for all sectors of the peanut industry and advocate actively for strong agricultural policy, according to a press release from the group. USPF’s mission is to protect, promote, and improve business conditions for the peanut industry.
Commenting on the formation of the USPF, U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop, D-GA, chairman of the House Appropriations subcommittee on Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies said, “I cannot express how pleased I am that the United States Peanut Federation has been formed to advocate collectively for all sectors of the peanut industry. As co-chair of the Congressional Peanut Caucus, I believe the industry will benefit tremendously from this new unified voice. This is truly an organization whose time has come.”
The federation is comprised of the Southern Peanut Farmers Federation, the American Peanut Shellers Association, and the National Peanut Buying Points Association. The organizations that make up the newly founded national federation have a rich history of serving their members and communities to support the peanut industry.
Formed in 1998, the Southern Peanut Farmers Federation (SPFF) is a producer organization comprised of the Alabama Peanut Producers Association, the Florida Peanut Producers Association, the Georgia Peanut Commission, and the Mississippi Peanut Growers Association.
The American Peanut Shellers Association’s (APSA) was formed in 1919 and represents the peanut shelling industry. The APSA is made up of both active (commercial peanut shellers and crushers) and associate members (affiliated businesses).
Finally, the National Peanut Buying Points Association represents America's more than 250 peanut buying locations that contract, receive, weigh, clean, dry, inspect, grade, and prepare peanuts for storage and later shelling. All U.S. produced peanuts must be inspected for quality by the Federal-State Inspection Service at a registered peanut buying point.
U.S. Rep. Austin Scott, R-GA, ranking member of the House Agriculture Subcommittee on Commodity Exchanges, Energy and Credit, said, “I commend the associations for joining forces to advocate for our nation’s peanut industry which plays an important role in feeding not only our country but also the world. As times get tough for our country, it is important to concentrate efforts in a unified voice to better our peanut industry in rural America, and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this new partnership.”
The USPF will be representing several thousand people with interests in the peanut industry. Karl Zimmer, president and CEO of Premium Peanut, will serve as the first chairman of the USPF.
“I am thrilled with the launch of the U.S. Peanut Federation, formalizing and bringing structure to years of informal collaboration among growers, buying points, and shellers,” said Zimmer. “By working together, I believe we will be able to effectively advance many issues that are critical to peanuts. Now, more than ever, we are faced with many challenges. By working together in a coordinated fashion, I believe we can solve those challenges to the benefit of every segment of this industry. The U.S. Peanut Federation is ready to take on those challenges, advocating for the industry’s priorities with one voice.”
For additional information about joining the United States Peanut Federation, contact Joe Thomas at (202) 543-7464 or by emailing jthomas@reddingfirm.com.
