MOULTRIE, Ga. — A pedestrian was killed near his home early Sunday morning from a vehicle accident.
Shawn Aldridge, 36, 1300 block of Hwy. 133 S. was killed approximately 12:15 am Sunday morning after he was struck by a vehicle, according to Colquitt County Coroner Verlyn Brock.
“Aldridge was struck near his home and was pronounced dead on scene,” Brock said in an interview Monday.
The accident occurred within the same block of Aldridge’s home.
The Georgia State Patrol is handling the case but as of late Monday afternoon, the GSP has not responded to inquiries made by The Observer. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.