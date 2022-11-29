MOULTRIE, Ga. — A Moultrie man was injured when he was struck by a vehicle the evening of Nov. 20 at the First Street Southeast and East Central Avenue intersection.
The Georgia State Patrol reported Nicholas Perez, 33, was struck by a 2008 Chrysler minivan in the intersection. The accident happened at about 7:37 p.m.
The GSP said the driver of the minivan, Freddie Ponder, had the green light to proceed north through the intersection. The crosswalk signal was displaying the open hand which indicated that pedestrian traffic walking west and east at the intersection needed to stop and wait for the crosswalk signal to change to cross the road safely, the GSP said.
Perez failed to yield to oncoming traffic as he was walking west on the sidewalk through the intersection, the GSP said. He did not look and walked directly into the path of the driver’s vehicle, according to the trooper’s accident report.
The pedestrian was launched into the air and landed in the outside northbound lane of First Street Southeast after the impact, the report said.
Ponder didn’t immediately realize he’d hit a pedestrian when he proceeded to park nearby, the trooper said. The driver stated he heard a loud boom and stopped to see what happened. He saw the pedestrian and called 911 for help.
The Moultrie Police also reported to the scene. Perez appeared to have a steady pulse and shallow breaths at the time, police said. He had a laceration on the back of his head and his left arm was broken; the Moultrie Fire Department took over medical attention, according to the incident report.
The report said Perez was transported to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital but as of Tuesday morning was not listed in the hospital directory.
