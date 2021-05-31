Members of the Colquitt County High School Junior ROTC Color Guard present the colors at Monday's Memorial Day ceremony at Cobb Funeral Chapel. Lt. Col. Paul Nagy, who will retire as JROTC's senior Marine adviser at the end of June, told the assembly that all five students in the color guard had already graduated but stayed to serve at the ceremony. He said one was headed to Valdosta State University, one to a police academy and the other three into the US military, all by the end of August. "That's the kind of kids we have," Nagy said.