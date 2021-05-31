MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Rev. Matthew Peek, pastor of First Baptist Church in Moultrie, referenced “a day at the beach” as he spoke Monday at the annual Memorial Day ceremony at Cobb Funeral Chapel.
But the day he was talking about was June 6, 1944, and the beach was the coastline of Normandy, France.
In the invasion known as D-Day, American, British and Canadian troops waded ashore amid heavy fire from artillery and machine guns to begin retaking France from Nazi Germany. It’s considered the turning point of World War II in Europe.
Some 225,000 Allied troops died during the invasion, Peek said. His grandfather was among the survivors.
Peek contrasted the soldiers’ hellish experience in 1944 to a recent vacation he took to Florida with his family.
“My day at the beach was possible because of their day at the beach,” he said.
It is important that we honor the sacrifices of the servicemen and -women, Peek said, and he offered three ways people should do that.
First, he said, we should remember their sacrifice.
“We cannot be thankful for something we don’t think about,” he said.
Second, we must rededicate ourselves to service to our nation and our fellowman.
“Memorial Day is not only a chance to say thank you,” he said. “It’s a chance to follow in their footsteps.”
Third, we must repeat their story to the next generation.
“We are one generation away from our nation fading away,” Peek said. “… The next generation will not naturally be thankful for something they do not know about.”
Cobb Funeral Chapel began its Memorial Day ceremony 37 years ago and it’s become the largest such event in the county. Like many events, last year’s ceremony was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. This was also the first Memorial Day ceremony since Bobby Cobb passed away last June. His wife Gayla and son-in-law Jamie Robinson led this year’s event.
Also during the ceremony, the National Society Colonial Dames, Moultrie Town Committee, dedicated a wreath to fallen servicemen and -women, the John Benning Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution led the invocation, the Colquitt County High School Junior ROTC Color Guard presented the colors, and the Patriot Riders motorcycle group provided flags and circled the cemetery in a parade of honor. The Moultrie Federated Guild provided refreshments.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.