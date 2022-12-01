The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce has announced Personal Finance & Tax Service as the December 2022 Business of the Month. Located at 301 First St. S.E., Personal Finance & Tax Service specializes in loans, income tax preparation, and electronic filing and has been servicing our community for decades. Their business hours are Monday - Friday 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. For more information call (229) 985-4069. Manager Rafael Luna is pictured along with Personal Finance & Tax Service staff, Brenda Hurst and Lisa Lewis, as well as Chamber Ambassadors.