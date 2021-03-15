MOULTRIE, Ga. — A is for alphabet, B is for baby book, and C is for Colquitt County.
The Colquitt County Baby Book is a project by the Youth Development and Education Issue Work Group of the Archway Project that will help babies learn their ABCs using photos from around the county.
A photography contest began March 9 to collect images to use in the book.
The organizers have identified 26 words, some of which refer to specific locations in Colquitt County and others which are more generic.
For example, A is for Arts Center, which must be photographed at 401 Seventh Ave. S.W. in Moultrie; B is for Baby, which can be any photo that represents that word.
Photographers may submit images involving any of those 26 words until 11:59 p.m. April 9. A photographer may submit multiple entries.
In addition to the photos appearing in the baby book — with the photographer’s name printed on each — winners will receive a certificate, a framed copy of their submission, a $50 award and a copy of the Colquitt County Baby Book.
Submissions are accepted online only. Visit https://tinyurl.com/5hp2tpt7 for complete rules and to upload your photos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.