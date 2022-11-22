The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a grand opening ribbon cutting for Picture Perfect Event Rentals and Designs located at 533 N. Main St. in Moultrie, Georgia. The business is owned by Stephanie Hendry and is a rental business that rents tables, chairs, tents, linens, and more. Decorating for any occasion is also offered. You can reach Picture Perfect Event Rentals and Designs by calling 229-429-3977. You can also visit their Facebook page listed as Picture Perfect Event Rentals & Designs. Shown center cutting the ribbon is owner Stephanie Hendry, family, community friends, as well as Chamber Ambassadors and staff.