The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently announced Piggly Wiggly Food For Less of Moultrie as the January 2023 Business of the Month. Located at 1209 First Ave. S.E., Piggly Wiggly Food for Less is a grocery store that includes a bakery, deli with a hot food bar, fresh produce, and a full line of meats. Every item in the store sells at their cost plus 10% added at the register. Their business hours are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday – Sunday. For more information, call (229) 668-5377 or visit their website pigglywigglymoultriega.com. Store manager Scooter Odom and assistant store manager Connie Moore are pictured along with staff, Chamber Ambassadors and community partners.