MOULTRIE, Ga. — Representatives of City of Moultrie and Colquitt County law enforcement, District Attorney Brad Shealy and members of the local DA's office, representatives of the state Division of Family and Children Services and others joined the board and staff of Hero House, Colquitt County's child advocacy center, to commemorate Child Abuse Prevention Month Tuesday, April 6.
The volunteers planted 104 pinwheels, each representing an abused child aided by Hero House in 2020.
Hero House Director Regina Dismuke said the center usually serves 135 to 140 children in a year, and she said the lower number for 2020 was probably caused by less reporting of child abuse during the coronavirus pandemic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.