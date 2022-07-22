ATHENS, Ga. — Cole Pitts with First National Bank of Moultrie in Moultrie attended the 2022 on-campus session of the Georgia Banking School as a second-year student.
Established in 1961, the Georgia Banking School is a three-year specialized school run by the Georgia Bankers Association. The purpose of the school is to prepare bank managers to effectively and profitably serve their hometowns by developing a thorough understanding of banking practices, regulations and management principles.
During the course of the three-year program, participants complete an annual one-week residence session at the University of Georgia in Athens as well as home study problems between sessions, according to a press release from First National Bank. The school provides a well-balanced curriculum featuring UGA faculty members, veteran bankers and other industry experts and specialists.
“For over 61 years, this school has been a highly effective resource for developing the leadership talents of Georgia bankers," said Market President Marc DeMott, First National Bank of Moultrie. "It is common for graduates of the program to go on to become senior executives and bank CEOs as their careers grow. As a graduate of the school, I can personally speak to many benefits of Georgia Banking School. "
