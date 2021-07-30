MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Transportation has accepted a bid to replace the bridge on Ga. Highway 37 over the Okapilco River.
The Scruggs Company of Hahira bid just almost $5.73 million for the 0.26-mile project, according to GDOT documents.
The bridge is located near Mother Easter Baptist Church. Part of the project is within the city limits of Moultrie and part is just outside the city.
GDOT documents said a temporary bridge will be built north of the existing one, and traffic will be detoured onto the temporary bridge while workers take down and replace the current span.
“The new bridge will include two 12-foot lanes and sidewalks for pedestrians,” the GDOT said. “The roadway typical section consists of two 12 [foot] lanes with 16-foot border area including curb and gutter and 5-foot sidewalk.”
Documents don’t list the expected start date, but they call for the project to be finished by November 2022.
The bridge was built in 1948, according to the GDOT, and was designed using standards that are now obsolete. Its overall condition is classified as fair, but the GDOT notes cracking throughout the deck, moderate to severe corrosion of steel beams and other problems. It’s classified as having an unknown foundation, so it could be at risk for scour, the GDOT said.
For more information on this project, go to http://www.dot.ga.gov/BS/Projects/ProjectSearch and search for the project number, 0014901.
This project was one of 12 bridge projects let for bids in June, according to a GDOT press release on Friday. Together, those bridge projects totaled some $58 million, including an $11.787 million project awarded to Pittman Construction Company to construct two bridges and approaches on I-85 over Indian Creek in Franklin County.
The largest single investment, worth approximately $18 million, was awarded to ALS of North Carolina, Inc. This safety project will replace overhead and mounted signs along I-75 from State Route 215 in Dooly County to Bill Gardner Parkway in Henry County.
All of June’s projects together total $153.2 million.
