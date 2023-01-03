TIFTON, Ga. — Producers can improve the bottom-line of their farming operation with knowledge, connections and information gained at the 46th annual Georgia Peanut Farm Show and Conference, held at the University of Georgia Tifton Campus Conference Center, Jan. 19.
The show hours will be 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Peanut farmers and those involved in the peanut industry will be able to learn more about the latest products, services and peanut research at the show, according to a press release from the Georgia Peanut Commission, which sponsors the event. The show offers farmers an opportunity to view the products and services of more than 100 exhibitors and educational programs. The Georgia Peanut Commission, in cooperation with the OneBlood, will also host a blood drive from 9:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. during the show.
The University of Georgia Peanut Team will present an educational peanut production seminar from 9 until 10:30 a.m., titled, “Learning from the 2022 growing Season – Impacts of TSWV.” UGA specialists will present information regarding the impact of tomato spotted wilt virus last year and what growers can do to reduce the risk of the virus in 2023. Farmers will have the opportunity to earn private or commercial pesticide applicator certification.
An Industry Seed Seminar will also be held from 10:35 to 11:35 a.m. during the show. This event is sponsored by the American Peanut Shellers Association Committee on Variety & Seed Development, the Southern Peanut Farmers Federation and the Georgia Peanut Commission. Growers will be able to learn about peanut varieties available for 2023 and varieties on the horizon.
During the show, there will be a free luncheon at noon for all peanut farmers in attendance. The Georgia Peanut Commission will also present a short program beginning at 12:15 p.m. with award presentations and an update from the National Peanut Board and Washington, D.C.
During this year’s show, Kelley Manufacturing Co. is providing the Grand Door Prize of one season’s use (2023) of a new peanut combine (choice of four-row, six-row or combine with Unload-On-The-Go option) and $5,000 cash money. At the end of the 2023 season, the winner has the option of purchasing the combine from an authorized KMC dealer with $15,000 off the list price. In lieu of the combine, the winner may choose the use of another KMC peanut harvest implement with a 10 percent discount off the list price for purchase.
Additionally, farmers can register to win the Grower Prize, donated by Amadas Industries. This prize includes a certificate good for $15,000 towards the purchase of a new Amadas self-propelled peanut combine or $7,500 towards the purchase of a new four-row or six-row Amadas pull-type combine or $4,500 towards the purchase of a new Amadas six-row or eight-row peanut digger or $1,500 towards the purchase of a new Amadas peanut dump cart and a customized Grizzly cooler. Amadas is also offering a second prize including a customized Grizzly cooler containing a certificate good for a parts credit of $1,500 for Amadas parts through a local authorized Amadas dealer.
The winners of the Grand Door Prize and the Grower Prize must be certified peanut farmers with an FSA farm number and must be present to win.
For more information on the show, contact GPC at 229-386-3470 or online at www.gapeanuts.com.
