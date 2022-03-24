MOULTRIE, Ga. — A career working with a plantation may not be something on the minds of many high school students, but on March 9 some guest speakers at Colquitt County High shared some possibilities with students.
The event was part of the school’s continuing series on local career opportunities.
Dana Lewis, assistant high school coordinator at Southern Regional Technical College, was joined by representatives from Four Oaks Plantation and Pineland Plantation to share information and opportunities available to area students.
Lewis said many of the programs offered at SRTC, especially Land, Forest, and Wildlife Management, are a great way to prepare to transition into working at a plantation.
Jay Kimbrel, land manager for Four Oaks Plantation, and Nick Palmer, assistant big game manager, shared some employment options which include many agriculture-related positions, as well as construction, welding, personal care, and hospitality roles.
Abrey Iler, land manager for Pineland Plantation, and Drew Tillery, dog handler, also discussed the various plantation-based alternatives available for those students interested in science, outdoors, animals, mechanic work, construction, farming, and more. Tillery, a CCHS honor graduate, shared how much he enjoys his work training and working with hunting dogs at Pineland.
Students learned how modern plantations host guests, serve as second homes for families, and provide event space offering a variety of career prospects.
These plantations are involved with the Tall Timbers Organization, an exemplary land stewardship that balances ecological values and economic utility within a framework of long-term conservation. Tall Timbers also provides educational resources along with internships and employment opportunities.
