MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie chapters of the American Legion and Masonic Lodge will hold their third annual Poker Run Saturday, June 3.
First and second places will receive a cash prize, and there will be a 50/50 raffle.
Pre-register for $20 a bike by calling or emailing holland_tree@yahoo.com. Or register for $25 per bike at 8 a.m. June 3 at Robert Hutson, 2500 First Ave. S.E. Additional riders or an additional poker hand cost an additional $10.
From Hutson’s, riders will go to Adel Outfitters, then Burton’s Peach Orchard in Barney, then Tifton Harley Davidson and finally back to Moultrie to end up at Margarita’s.
Proceeds will benefit the American Legion, other veterans groups, the Moultrie Masonic Lodge and other local charities.
For more information, call Lonnie Holland, (229) 921-3300, or Tom Cox, (229) 798-3344.
