MOULTRIE, Ga. — An Albany man was arrested in Norman Park after a routine traffic stop uncovered two firearms and more than four ounces of marijuana in the vehicle.
David Stephens, 27, of Albany, was traveling down Highway 319 Monday evening, Nov. 15, at a high rate of speed, according to Moultrie Police Department-Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Team investigator Channing McDowell.
“(Stephens) was stopped by a Norman Park Police Officer after the officer saw him speeding. The officer smelt what he suspected as marijuana coming from the vehicle and was given permission by (Stephens) to search it,” McDowell said in an interview Wednesday.
As the officer searched the vehicle, within a backpack was approximately 120 grams of marijuana separated into four baggies in a Mason jar as well as a digital scale and other “marijuana packaging equipment,” according to McDowell.
The officer also found a loaded Glock 19 “within reach of Stephens’ seat.” McDowell later confirmed that Stephens does have a concealed carry permit for the handgun. While searching the trunk of the vehicle, the NPPD officer also found a “low grade tactical bulletproof vest, an AR-15 with a 50-round drum magazine and other attachments as well as extra ammunition,” McDowell said.
After searching Stephens’ person, the officer found $1,005 cash in various denominations, McDowell said.
Stephens was charged with speeding, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit a crime. McDowell stated that he was only charged once with possession of a firearm because only the Glock was “readily available” at the time police say he was in possession of the marijuana.
