MOULTRIE, Ga. — A call for suspicious persons led to two individuals being arrested on felony drug charges Wednesday.
Megan A. Sheffield, 33, was charged with possession of cocaine and John A. Carter, 38, was charged with possession of methamphetamine.
According to the police report, Moultrie Police Lt. Rocky Hancock found the two near the area of Camilla Highway and West Boulevard sitting on the side of the road.
Upon receiving and running Carter’s license through the Georgia Crime Information Center database, Hancock found Carter to be on active felony probation.
Hancock said this prompted a search of the couple, which found crystal meth and a glass smoking pipe on Carter and cocaine on Sheffield. They were arrested and taken to the Colquitt County Jail.
Hancock said this case is still under investigation and couldn’t release any more details.
