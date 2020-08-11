MOULTRIE, Ga. -- A car chase ended in a wreck midday Saturday. The perpetrator was finally booked in after a short tenure at Colquitt Regional Medical Center and faces multiple charges.
Ahygie Bailey, 19, was charged today, Aug. 11, with reckless driving, speeding, two counts of failure to stop for stop sign, failure to maintain lane, felony fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, driving with a suspended license, and theft by receiving stolen property in connection with a stolen firearm found in his vehicle.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Deputy J.C. Mustelier was patrolling the area on Aug. 8 when he crossed paths with Bailey at the intersection of Georgia Highway 133 and Hopewell Church Road.
Mustelier attempted to stop Bailey, but Bailey did not comply, Investigator Chris Robinson said.
“[He] fled reaching speeds in the excess of 100 miles per hour,” Robinson said.
A chase ensued for about 10 miles and ended with wrecking in Brooks County at the intersection of Tallokas Road and Perry Road, Robinson said.
Bailey was found injured as Colquitt EMS arrived on-scene. He was then transported to CRMC where he received treatment from then to today.
Once medically cleared, CCSO transported him to jail where he currently resides.
