MOULTRIE, Ga. -- A police chase that began with an alleged seat belt violation ended with a crash in Southwest Moultrie Wednesday.
Dontavious Jackson, 24, is facing five charges: DUI, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, failure to obey traffic control device, failure to stop at a stop sign and safety belt violation.
A Motor Carrier Division officer spotted Jackson driving a 1999 Ford Taurus near Third or Fourth Street, the Georgia State Patrol said Thursday. The officer said he saw Jackson wasn’t wearing a seat belt, so he tried to pull him over. Jackson didn’t comply, however.
GSP Trooper Taylor Cooper, who was not involved in the chase but investigated the crash, said Jackson ran through a red light and a couple of stop signs before crashing into an unmanned vehicle on Fifth or Sixth Street Southwest.
“He was going too fast, lost control and he wrecked into a truck that was parked on the side of the road, trying to cut through the grass,” Cooper said.
Cooper said his investigation found that Jackson was driving under the influence. He was taken to the Colquitt County Jail.
The Motor Carrier Division is a state agency comparable to the Georgia State Patrol. Its primary focus is highway safety regarding commercial motor vehicles.
