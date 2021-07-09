MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie Police Department will be hosting a school supply drive on July 29.
They are currently looking for supplies such as crayons, markers, binders, pens and pencils. Donations can be dropped at the MPD, the Downtown Moultrie Welcome Center and the Human Resources Department from now until the day of, according to a Facebook post by the City of Moultrie.
Once the items are collected, they will be put into backpacks to be given out. The MPD will be purchasing the backpacks but are also accepting backpack donations according to Caroline Barber, Downtown Moultrie marketing specialist. Anyone with school age children is invited to come pick up supplies at the Department of Labor located at 220 N. Main St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.