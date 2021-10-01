MOULTRIE, Ga. - The Moultrie Police Department is currently looking for participants for their Trunk or Treat event.
The MPD will be hosting a truck or treat event on October 28. They are currently looking for clubs, organizations or businesses to participate in setting up a trunk, according to a Facebook post by the City of Moultrie.
The event will be held in the parking lot of the MPD at 128 First St. S.W. from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Candy donations can also be made for the event. To sign up or donate you can contact Cindy Weeks at 229-985-3131.
