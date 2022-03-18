MOULTRIE, Ga. — Two people died in the second of two shootings reported Thursday night and Friday morning.
No one was hurt in the first shooting, which took place in the parking lot of Chick-fil-A on Veterans Parkway sometime Thursday night.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation into a deadly Friday morning shooting at the Arts Center Apartment buildings on Seventh Avenue Southwest.
Lt. David Corona of the Moultrie Police Department confirmed that two people had been shot, including a man and a woman who was eight months pregnant.
“GBI is currently handling the case. I cannot provide any other details right now,” Corona said in an interview Friday afternoon.
A late afternoon press release from the Moultrie Police Department confirmed that two people were deceased, but it did not identify them. It said the bodies will be sent to the GBI crime lab for autopsies.
The MPD asked if anyone knows anything about the shooting to please call the MPD at (229) 985-3131 or the GBI at (229) 225-4090. You can also email tipline@moultriega.com. If you would like to leave an anonymous tip, please call (229) 890-5449.
The shooting led to a “soft lockdown” of nearby Willie J. Williams Middle School and Stringfellow Elementary School for “most of the day,” according to Angela Hobby, Colquitt County School District chief communications officer.
“We were made aware of an incident being investigated about a block or two from two schools early this morning. It has not impacted school operations except that each school has stayed on a soft lockdown most of the day which means kids stay inside and limited visitors on school grounds.,” Hobby said in a statement Friday.
