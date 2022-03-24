MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding the suspect in an armed robbery last week.
The City of Moultrie posted to its Facebook page this morning three photos taken by the security camera at the Shell convenience store, 1900 S. Main St., during the March 18 robbery.
“A tall black male with a revolver-style pistol was involved in the armed robbery,” the post reads. “If you recognize this man or have any information on him, please contact the Moultrie Police Department Criminal Investigations Division (CID) at (229) 890-5500 or the Tip hotline 229-890-5449 if you wish to remain anonymous.”
MPD Lt. David Corona told The Observer this morning that the robber got an undisclosed amount of money and left the store on foot.
