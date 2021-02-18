MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a felony theft by taking that occurred at Walmart in Moultrie on Feb. 14.
The suspect is believe to be involved in a prior case for the same offense dating back to November 11, 2019, Moultrie police said.
Any information concerning the incident or suspect should be delivered to the Moultrie Crime Tip Line at (229) 890-5449, or to Officer J. Tabor of the MPD's Criminal Investigations Division, at (229) 890-5500 Ext. 3206.
