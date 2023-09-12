MOULTRIE — Moultrie Police Chief Sean Ladson took to Facebook Tuesday afternoon to ask for the public's help after two incidents of gun violence.
Ladson and Colquitt County Sheriff Rod Howell appeared on a video posted to the City of Moultrie's Facebook page to describe the incidents and ask anyone with information to call or email the Moultrie police tip lines.
Click here to watch the video on the city's Facebook page.
Ladson said the first incident took place Sunday night in the 1300 block of 10th Street Southwest and the second on Monday night in the 600 block of First Street Northwest.
"In both incidents, multiple rounds were fired," he said. "In both incidents, the rounds penetrated homes that had citizens trying to live peacefully within those homes."
Among the people inside the houses that were shot up were two children, ages 4 and 13, he said.
No one was hurt in either incident, Ladson told The Observer after the video was posted, but he said the quantity of shots fired indicated "a total disregard for life."
Ladson said the police are investigating, assisted by the Colquitt County Sheriff's Office, and he promised they'd catch the people responsible.
"I'm afraid these are retaliatory shootings," he said, "and they are going to continue until we apprehend those individuals."
He asked anyone with information to contact law enforcement at any of the following phone numbers or email address:
Anonymous Tip Line: 229-890-5449.
Email: tipline@moultriega.com.
Emergency: 911.
Non-Emergency: 229-616-7470.
