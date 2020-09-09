MOULTRIE, Ga. -- The Moultrie Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection with multiple burglaries that occurred this past weekend. They’re asking for the community’s help in doing so.
Someone burglarized several businesses on Sept. 5 including a vape shop, hair salon, tire shop, a rental business and some nail salons all between the hours of 4 a.m. and 6 a.m.
MPD Investigator Sgt. Selica Daniels-Anderson said they aren’t releasing the businesses’ names or locations as it’s an ongoing investigation.
Police said the burglar stole an undisclosed amount of money, a television, a firearm and other items.
As the suspect was wearing a beanie on his head and a face mask covering the lower half of his face, Daniels-Anderson said they were unable to identify him.
The suspect appears to be a male of slender build wearing a Nike brand sweat suit, long black socks and open-toed sandals, according to surveillance video from one of the burglaries.
Anyone with information can contact the MPD at 229-985-3131, or can tip anonymously at 229-890-5449 or by emailing tipline@moultriega.com.
