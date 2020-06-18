MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie Police Department and Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office will conduct a Firearms Safety and Familiarization course on Saturday, July 18, at the Moultrie Police Department Training Facility.
The course will begin at 8 a.m. and will conclude at about noon, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.
The course will cover legal issues including:
• Use of force and deadly force.
• Firearms carry.
• Fundamentals of shooting.
• Live fire practice.
Students will need to bring:
• A safe and operable handgun and holster.
• One box (50) rounds of ammunition for said handgun.
• Ear and eye protection (foam earplugs and eyeglasses are sufficient).
The course is open to any citizen of Colquitt County legally able to possess a firearm, the sheriff’s office said. Participants must be 18 years of age or older.
Registration forms are available at the Moultrie Police Department located at 128 First St. S.W. or the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office located at 200 Veterans Parkway North, both in Moultrie.
Information required for registration:
• Photo ID (i.e., driver's license or passport).
• Firearm information (make, model, serial number, caliber).
Please do not bring your firearm to the Police Department or Sheriff’s Office. Bring the information only.
For any questions about the course, contact Deputy Chief of Police Michael Cox at 229-985-3131 or by email at michael.cox@moultriega.com.
The class will be limited to 20 students.
Registration deadline is Friday, July 10.
