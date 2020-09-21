MOULTRIE, Ga. -- If you’re getting a call from the Moultrie Police Department demanding payment information, it’s a scam, the city’s Facebook page posted on Friday.
Moultrie residents reported to the MPD that they’ve been receiving such calls specifically “demanding payment be made right away on prepaid cards.”
“The Moultrie Police Department will never call you and demand payment,” the Facebook post read.
According to the post, the scammers make up stories including details of a case the responder is involved in, a scare tactic to get their money. Details of ongoing investigations are never given out by the MPD, the Facebook post read.
The MPD and the city are asking citizens to hang up and call the emergency number, 229-616-7470, or visit the police department to report the call should they receive it.
