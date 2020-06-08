MOULTRIE, Ga. -- COVID-19 is still a looming threat, but the presidential primary is still on for June 9. Probate Judge Wes Lewis said steps to protect voters have already been taken.
As probate judge, Lewis serves as the county’s elections superintendent.
Elections superintendents across the state have worked to spread out voters as a way to discourage the spread of COVID-19. This was done through mailed, pre-filled absentee ballots, Lewis said, 4,000 of which were sent out in Colquitt County.
“That way, it will alleviate crowds at the precincts,” Lewis said. “However, for voters who, rightfully so, want to go to their precinct or the early voting precincts, we will follow as best we can the CDC recommendations.”
These recommendations have already been implemented in public buildings and include six feet social distancing, signage, hand sanitizers and gloves.
The personal protective equipment will be provided to poll workers. If voters are concerned about their susceptibility to COVID-19, they’ve been urged to take the route of absentee voting.
Two thousand of the absentee ballots have already come back, Lewis said Thursday, and they’re looking to have the rest back by June 9, which is the deadline. Those who are unable to mail the ballot can insert it into a designated drop box at precincts until election night.
“They can drive through like a McDonald’s or a Sonic and drop their ballot in,” he said. “It will be under surveillance [and] those ballots will be securely placed until they’re counted on election night.”
But should the remaining absentee voters want to vote physically, they’ll need to bring the ballot with them to cancel it on the spot or go to the registrar to get permission to vote. It’ll be one method or the other, however
Lewis said incoming voters should be prepared for a wait, though.
“It might be a little bit slower because we have more of a controlled line — A, because of the social distancing, and B, it’s just a longer ballot,” he said. “We do hope the voters are patient.”
Besides featuring the presidential primary, voters are faced with several contested local races as well.
These include:
- County Commissioner District 4 - Mike Boyd and Brab Young.
- County Commissioner District 6 - Johnny Hardin (incumbent) and Gary Rogers.
- Clerk of Superior Court - Lynn Purvis (incumbent) and Donna Wilson.
- Probate Judge - Wes Lewis (incumbent) and Donald Davis.
- Board of Education District 3 - Mary Beth Hart-Watson (incumbent) and Allen Dalton.
- Coroner - C. Verlyn Brock (incumbent) and Nicholas Brokaw.
- U.S. Representative of Georgia’s Eighth Congressional District - Austin Scott (incumbent), Danny Ellyson and Vance Dean.
“I think this is going to be kind of a learning experience for elections for at least this year, especially for the presidential year,” Lewis said.
Regular primaries usually look forward to about 20-40 percent turnout, he said, but presidential primaries see 60-80 percent turnouts.
“How does an elections office prepare for that?” Lewis asked.
The best they can. Lewis held poll worker training June 3-5 with three times to train each day. These training sessions featured the standard training as well as detailing what’s inside poll workers’ PPE kits and how they’ll need to use them.
Lewis said training sessions usually are one day only, but to protect the workers, he spread the sessions out.
Poll booths will also be spread out as a social distancing effort, but precincts will have their own capacity limits based on the size of the room the booths are in.
“Hopefully the lessons we learn from this one will prepare us for November,” Lewis said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.