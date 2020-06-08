Election coverage

The Moultrie Observer will cover the June 9 election on its website, www.moultrieobserver.com. We plan multiple updates as results come in.

Due to production scheduling, however, those results will not be available in the June 10 print edition of the newspaper.

Due to long lines and coronavirus prevention measures, plus an overwhelming number of absentee ballots, we expect results to come in late the night of June 9. Check back frequently at www.moultrieobserver.com.