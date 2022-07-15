MOULTRIE, Ga. – A Moultrie residential area was disturbed after a pool party broke the city’s noise ordinance Sunday afternoon.
The event, called “Georgia Boyz Pool Party,” was hosted by Israel L. Shaw, owner of Jackpot Nite Club, 2427 S. Main St., according to Moultrie City Manager Pete Dillard.
“He came to us and asked for a permit to have an outdoor event from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday,” Dillard said in an interview Thursday.
The Jackpot Nite Club is not open consistently, just for occasions, Dillard said.
“We have not had any problems with him,” he said. “He has a beer license, but not a liquor license.”
He said the city was aware of the Facebook posts by different DJs that contradicted what Shaw initially included in his application for the outdoor permit.
Various promotion posters said the event would be held on Sunday, July 10, from noon to 8 p.m.
“[Shaw] came and met with our police department and promised that the event would be as he stated, and there would be no noise outside and that all the speakers would be inside. He did not do that,” Dillard explained.
The noise from the event broke the city’s noise ordinance and caused a disturbance in the residential area surrounding Sunset Plaza.
The ordinance states, “It is unlawful for any person or persons in charge of a party, gathering or other social event that occurs on any private property to allow that party, gathering or social event, including any individual in attendance to produce noise in such manner that such noise is plainly audible at a distance of 100 feet or more from the property boundary on which the party or social event is located between the hours of 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Sunday through Thursday and between the hours of 12 midnight to 7 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.”
The distance is increased to 300 feet if it is between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday or 7 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.
Dillard said the noise could be heard on the bike trail at Sunset Country Club and three or four blocks north on Fifth Street.
Shaw’s license has been suspended due to the noise ordinance and outdoor permit violations. The suspension was delivered in person by the marshal service within the Moultrie Police Department.
“He still can request a show cause hearing with the city manager and he can present his case on why he should keep his license,” Dillard added. “Technically, because it was on private property, he didn't technically have to have an outdoor permit.”
Shaw hired five off-duty Moultrie police officers as security for the event, MPD Captain Freddie Williams said Friday. He was unaware of any illegal activity.
Dillard said, “They [the security officers] were kept out in the parking lot and not inside the blocked-off area where the party was going. Their purpose was to make sure there were no fights, and I will say in spite of the noise which was excessive, there were no fights. There were no knifings, no shootings, no fistfights.”
Williams declined to address where the security was stationed.
There were accusations that a food truck was present at the party. Dillard could neither confirm nor deny that it was there, but he said Shaw did not obtain a permit from the city for it.
Dillard explained that as long as the food truck has passed the city and fire department’s inspection and has an active business license then it could serve the event.
In response to citizens who were disturbed, Dillard said, “It's unfortunate that [Shaw] did not adhere to his agreement and they were disturbed by the noise. We will take steps so that it won’t happen again. Now, if somebody has always told you the truth, I don't think it's appropriate to assume they're not telling the truth. But once they violate your trust, then you proceed accordingly.”
Shaw previously lost his license after a shooting occurred in the Sunset Plaza parking lot outside the nightclub on March 1, 2015. The shooting occurred before Dillard became the city manager in 2016.
“We had a problem. There was a shooting in the parking lot, and he lost his license. [Shaw] said he had grown up, he had matured, and he learned a lot. He was given another chance,” Dillard explained. “He didn’t handle it particularly well. I don’t think he is a bad person. I just disagree with what he’s doing.”
Much of the criticism of the event dealt not only with the volume of the music at the event but also the scanty attire of the women who attended and their “dance moves,” which were featured in a number of videos on social media.
“I'll also say people do things differently,” Dillard said, “and if they don't violate a particular city ordinance, who am I to say what they should or shouldn't do? If you're offended by what you see on Facebook, don't look at Facebook.”
