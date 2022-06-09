Southwest Memorial Pool

Southwest Memorial Pool, shown above, located on Fourth Street Southwest, is open 1-5 p.m. Monday-Wednesday. Northwest Pool, located on Seventh Street Northwest, is open 1-5 p.m. Thursday-Sunday. Admission is $3 per day for adults and $2 per day for children, or you can buy a season pass.

 Terrie Powell/The Moultrie Observer

MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority pools are open this summer, along with a splash pad.

The pool sites opened to the public on June 1 with limited hours as the summer is booked and busy. Because they are so tightly booked by swimming teams, swimming lessons and rentals, the MCCPRA does not have any public special events planned in the summer.

The pool hours are listed as:

  • Southwest Memorial Pool: Monday-Wednesday, 1-5 p.m.
  • Northwest Pool: Thursday-Sunday, 1-5 p.m. 
  • Splash Pad: Open seven days a week 1-5 p.m. 

The public is welcome to purchase season passes that are good from April 1 to Sept. 1. The passes are good for all three locations, and they are only valid for the individual(s) listed on the pass.

  • The individual swim pass is $50.
  • The family swim pass is $100 for four people. 
  • The senior swim pass is $35.  

If you do not wish to purchase a swim pass, single-day prices are $3 for adults and $2 for kids. 

The MCCPRA is also looking for lifeguards. If you are interested, you may contact the MCCPRA. 

For more information, contact the MMCPRA at (229) 668-0028. You may also visit www.MCCPRA.com

 

