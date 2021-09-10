MOULTRIE, Ga. - A portion of Sangster Rd. has closed due to rainfall.
The portion of Sangster Rd. located between Old Adel Rd. and Ruby’s Rd. has been closed to a “total washout” of the roadbed, according to a press release from Melissa Lawson, Colquitt County Clerk.
“Once the water recedes, our crews will begin repair work and will update accordingly.”
Road crews are expected to have the portion of the road opened again sometime before noon today, said Colquitt County East Section Supervisor, Richard Strickland.
“We had about five inches of rain built up and it cut about one-and-half feet of road.,” Strickland said.
Strickland's crew is currently filling in the cut pavement with clay and Sangster Rd. should be open later today.
