MOULTRIE, Ga. – A true pioneer of Moultrie and Colquitt County will receive special pecognition on March 22 at the Colquitt County Career Achievement Award ceremony.
William Coachman (W. C.) Vereen was born on August 5, 1859, in Cheraw, S.C. He married his first wife, Mary McNeill, in 1880. The couple had four sons and three daughters. Mary McNeill Vereen died in 1898. W. C. Vereen then married Mary’s sister, Ellen McNeill, in 1899. The couple and children moved to Moultrie, Colquitt County, in 1890. Vereen was 31 years old. During the balance of his life he was a prime mover in the community leaving his mark indelibly on it.
Vereen was attracted to Colquitt County, as were many others, for the abundance of virgin long-leaf pine timber and the great prospects of naval stores enterprise. He purchased and leased many thousands of acres across South Georgia and the Florida panhandle, built turpentine stills, established all the processes including marketing to be highly successful. As a citizen he saw many opportunities to improve the life of the Colquitt County population.
In 1892 he became a founding member and elder of Moultrie First Presbyterian Church. He served as a county commissioner from 1895-1898, as chairman of Colquitt County’s first Board of Education in 1896, and as mayor of Moultrie for the 1912-13 term. He served as president of the Chamber of Commerce.
Vereen’s business acumen led to the strong growth of jobs and capital in Colquitt County. In 1896 he became a founding board member and vice president of Moultrie Banking Company, an institution that served the community under that franchise until it was purchased by C & S National Bank in the 1960s. In 1901 Vereen established Moultrie Cotton Mill serving as president of the organization and providing a market for Colquitt County cotton farmers. In 1911 he followed by starting Riverside Manufacturing Company turning the cotton cloth into garments. At the founding he was chairman of the Board of Riverside and his eldest son W. J. (Will) Vereen was president. In 1914 a group of business men opened the Moultrie Packing Plant to provide diversity to county farmers through livestock. Vereen was a prime mover in this initiative and served as President of the organization. In 1917 the plant was sold to a national company, Swift and Company. That plant provided jobs and markets for the entire South Georgia region for seven decades.
In 1937 Vereen determined that a hospital was a prime need for the population of Colquitt County. His research found that federal funding was available through the Public Works Administration of President Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal legislation and $50,000 in federal funds would be available if matched by the community. Vereen pledged to provide that matching $50,000 provided that the community at large raised the funding to equip the new building. The community met his challenge, and the hospital was built and equipped with a total expenditure of $140,500. It was dedicated on October 17, 1939. W. C. Vereen served as the first President of the Board of Trustees and he was succeeded soon after by his son W. J. (Will) Vereen. The community moved to name the hospital Vereen Memorial in honor of W. C. Vereen’s leadership and generosity. Vereen Memorial Hospital served as the major medical facility of Colquitt County until the opening of Colquitt County Memorial Hospital in 1975.
Vereen passed away on February 16, 1942, at the age of 82. When he arrived in Colquitt County in 1890 the population totaled 4,800. When he died in 1942 the total was over 33,000. The growth was not only in numbers but in jobs and services for the population. Vereen, through his public spirit, determination, energy, wisdom, and dedication, was central to much of that growth.
