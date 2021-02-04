MOULTRIE, Ga. — Agriculture Commissioner Gary W. Black is warning consumers who purchased kerosene on or after Dec. 21 from the West Blvd Super Cee in Moultrie, Georgia, not to use the products in their kerosene heaters or lamps.
Samples pulled by inspectors with the Georgia Department of Agriculture on Feb. 3 failed the routine inspection due to a low flashpoint of 91 and low dye content of 1.9ptb. The contaminated kerosene is limited to the West Blvd Super Cee on 2011 West Blvd in Moultrie, according to a press release from the state Department of Agriculture.
A stop sale has been issued and it was determined that no other kerosene has been sold by the oil provider to any other retail gas station, the press release said.
Contaminated kerosene has the potential to cause an explosion or fire if used in home heaters or lamps. Anyone who purchased kerosene at this location on or after Dec. 21, should not use the kerosene and should return it for reimbursement.
The pump will remain locked at the location until the tank and lines have been cleaned and new shipments have been tested and approved by the Georgia Department of Agriculture, the state agency said.
