THOMASVILLE — On July 26, Southern Regional Technical College held a pinning ceremony honoring the most recent class of Practical Nursing (PN) students from SRTC — Bainbridge, SRTC — Thomasville, and SRTC — Tifton. The ceremony commemorates the students’ successful completion of their nursing coursework and clinical rotations. These graduates were also eligible to participate in the commencement ceremony at SRTC-Bainbridge on July 27, 2023.
The 32 students who received pins were Berkeia Lashae Benton of Albany, Kei-Kei Latonya Flucas of Adel, Alexsia Lampkin of Arlington, Quinteria Keshauna Hall of Ashburn, Jaclynne Crankfield of Bainbridge, Natalie Hardin of Brinson, Carol Bell and Anala McIntyre of Cairo, MaHaylee Mitcham of Donalsonville, Alexis Leigh Harrison of Douglas, Kimberly Michelle Pitts of Enigma, Ashlynn K’Marie Howard of Live Oak, Katriya James of Meigs, Ya’Resha Hill of Moultrie, De’Terrion Damal White of Nashville, Addison Jo Pearson of Oxford, Caitlyn Hoover of Pelham, Brandi Brown and Bailey Rianna Clements of Rochelle, Shaniqua Gabeielle Scott of Sycamore, Macy Logan Strenth of Sylvester, Kemya Davis, Norma James, Raven Jones, Zipporah Khay’yam, Alexis Knapp, and LaShayta Stockton of Thomasville, Johnna Danielle Dales, Dynisha Lasha Fowler, Samuel Ashton Hornbuckle, and Chelsea Dawn Todd of Tifton, and Deidra Nicole White of Ty Ty.
The pinning ceremony is a rite of passage into the nursing profession, during which each student received a pin and a small lamp. The pin is used to remind students of their purpose to serve the sick and infirmed. The lamp portion of the ceremony serves as a tribute to Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern-day nursing. In the 1800s Nightingale was known as the ‘lady with the lamp’ tending to the sick while carrying a lamp to light the way. At the ceremony, students also recited the Nightingale pledge stating their dedication to upholding the standards of nursing.
Several students received additional recognition for their outstanding efforts. The Southern Regional Technical College Practical Nursing Highest ATI Predictor Award is given to the student who has the highest score on the exit exam on each campus. This year’s highest ATI predictor awards were presented to Brandi Brown of SRTC-Bainbridge, Zipporah Khay’yam of SRTC-Thomasville, and to Kimberly Pitts of SRTC-Tifton.
The Leadership Award is given to the student who presents outstanding leadership qualities not only in the classroom but also in the clinical setting and was presented to Jaclynne Crankfield of SRTC-Bainbridge, Katriya James of SRTC-Thomasville, and to Shaniqua Scoot of SRTC-Tifton.
The Clinical Excellence Award honors students who have shown exceptional professionalism and technical excellence during their clinical rotations. The Clinical Excellence Award was presented to MaHaylee Mitcham of SRTC-Bainbridge, Ya’Resha Hill of SRTC-Thomasville, and to Berkeia Benton of SRTC-Tifton.
The Practical Nursing program is a five semester diploma program designed to prepare students to write the NCLEX-PN for licensure as practical nurses. The program prepares graduates to give competent nursing care. This is done through a selected number of academic and occupational courses providing a variety of techniques and materials necessary to assist the student in acquiring the needed knowledge and skills to give competent care. A variety of clinical experiences is planned so that theory and practice are integrated under the guidance of the clinical instructor. For more information about SRTC’s Practical Nursing Program call 888-205-3449.
